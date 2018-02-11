Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles in start

Valentine collected 10 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 101-90 loss to the Wizards.

Valentine was given the start with Zach LaVine missing due to rest. He was able to deliver a low-end double-double in his time on the floor but really does belong on the waivers in standard leagues. His minutes have taken a significant hit since the return of LaVine and barring another injury, Valentine is going to be seeing inconsistent minutes as the Bulls move into tank mode.