Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles off bench Friday

Valentine posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.

Valentine saw extended run off the bench and parlayed it into his second-highest rebounding total of the season. The second-year forward also posted a 50.0 percent success rate from three-point range for the fifth time in the last 10 games, a stretch that's helped lead to eight double-digit scoring tallies overall in the month of January. Valentine's minutes continue to be in the mid-20s at a minimum on most nights, an allotment that's allowing him to remain a serviceable source of scoring, rebounding and assists.