Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Doubtful Thursday
Valentine (hamstring) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Valentine is nursing a tight left hamstring and is trending towards sitting out Thursday as a result. He's averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 16.4 minutes over his past five games.
