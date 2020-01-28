Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Efficient night against Spurs

Valentine registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in only 19 minutes off the bench during Monday's 110-109 win over the Spurs.

Valentine has been in and out of the Bulls' rotation over the last few weeks, as evidenced by the fact that he has received DNP designations in eight of Chicago's last 14 contests. He matched his season-best scoring output in this one, but the lack of consistent playing time should conspire against his upside in most formats.