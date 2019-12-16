Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Expected to play Monday
Valentine is listed as Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee for Monday's game against the Thunder due to left ankle maintenance.
Valentine joins nearly every other Bull on the injury report after Saturday's win over the Clippers. The issue supposedly isn't too bad and Valentine should be able to give it a go come game time.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...