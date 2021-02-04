Valentine recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Knicks.

Valentine fared well off the bench in this one, as the guard entered double figures offensively for the first time since Jan. 18 and added many other statistical contributions in 20 minutes of action. Valentine has been earning minutes off the bench for the Bulls throughout the season (16.9 mpg), however, his inconsistent play and often minimal production are two factors that make the former first-round selection not a viable option right now in many fantasy formats.