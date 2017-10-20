Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Finishes with 12 points Thursday

Valentine tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and two rebounds across 26 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Raptors.

Valentine saw sixth-man minutes off the pine Thursday and wasn't shy about firing up shots. He posted 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 threes and 1.1 assists across 17.1 minutes per game last season -- not amazing numbers by any stretch. But, if he continues to see run and keeps firing up threes, fantasy owners in deeper leagues could begin to check him out.