Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Gets tossed
Valentine was ejected from Friday's game against the Warriors after picking up his second technical foul, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. He scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and registered two rebounds along with two assists and a steal in 14 minutes.
Valentine picked up his second technical foul after barking at a referee from the bench, so he'll head to the showers early. He turned in solid production off the bench in this one, knocking down 75 percent of his threes.
