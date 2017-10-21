Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Goes through shootaround, still questionable
Valentine (knee) went through shootaround but remains questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
The second-year guard played 26 minutes in the team's opener Thursday but emerged with some soreness in his knee. While his participation in shootaround is encouraging, a decision on Valentine's status likely won't be made until closer to game-time. Against Toronto on Thursday, Valentine finished with 12 points and two rebounds in 26 minutes.
