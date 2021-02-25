Valentine managed 10 points (5-10 FG), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Valentine swiped a season-high three steals Wednesday, and he did a good job of filling out other parts of the stat sheet as well. He's found himself in a legitimate rotational role this season. In his 27 appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.