Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Grabs five steals in Wednesday's loss

Valentine scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding five steals, three assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Nuggets.

The five steals were a career high for Valentine, who's been showing flashes of fantasy utility recently in a Bulls backcourt hit hard by injuries. The 24-year-old is still far from consistent -- over the last six games, he's scored anywhere from four to 34 points -- but with Kris Dunn (toe) and Zach LaVine (knee) both potentially sitting for the rest of the season, Valentine merits a look as a DFS tournament play given his potential upside.