Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed back to bench role

Valentine will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.

Valentine picked up the spot start on Saturday against the Wizards with Zach LaVine getting the night off for rest, posting 10 points, 10 rebounds five assists and one steal across 34 minutes. It was a nice showing for the second-year wing, though with LaVine back in the lineup, Valentine will return to a bench role. The demotion should mean a much smaller workload for Valentine, which may limit his utility for fantasy purposes.