Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed back to bench role
Valentine will come off the bench for Monday's matchup with the Magic, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.
Valentine picked up the spot start on Saturday against the Wizards with Zach LaVine getting the night off for rest, posting 10 points, 10 rebounds five assists and one steal across 34 minutes. It was a nice showing for the second-year wing, though with LaVine back in the lineup, Valentine will return to a bench role. The demotion should mean a much smaller workload for Valentine, which may limit his utility for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles in start•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting Saturday vs. Wizards•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 15 off the bench in loss to Portland•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Leads bench with 18 points Sunday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles off bench Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...