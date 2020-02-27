Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Hopeful for Saturday

Coach Jim Boylen said he's "hopeful" Valentine (hamstring) can play Saturday against the Knicks, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Valentine has missed the past seven games due to a hamstring injury, but he's trending in the right direction after returning to practice Thursday. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff Saturday.

