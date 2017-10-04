Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Impresses in 22 minutes Tuesday

Valentine tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Pelicans.

Valentine showed plenty of upside during 2016's summer league, though that failed to translate during the 2016-17 regular season, as he posted 5.1 points on 35.4 percent shooting. He's begun this year on a high note, though, notably drilling four of his seven three-point attempts and swiping two steals. He'll likely mainly be competing for minutes at small forward, but has potential to be useful at both guard spots as well.

