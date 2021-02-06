Valentine will start Saturday's game against the Magic.
The 27-year-old will make his first start of the season with Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) unavailable Saturday. Valentine is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.3 minutes this season, but he'll see increased run at Orlando with Markkanen and Otto Porter (back) sitting out.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Fares well off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 10 against Clippers•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 14 points off bench•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Practices fully•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Present for practice•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To miss rest of preseason•