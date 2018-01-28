Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Leads bench with 18 points Sunday
Valentine scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 3PT) to go with five rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to Milwaukee.
After returning to the bench eight games ago, Valentine has responded well by averaging 10.2 points. On Sunday, the guard shot the ball at 66.7 percent for the second straight game. In total, Valentine has shot 44.7 percent on 8.3 shots per game in his last eight contests. After scoring 16 and 18 points in his previous two games, Valentine appears to be settling back into his new role. Meanwhile, the absence of Kris Dunn (concussion) has opened up more opportunities for the guard to score as a reserve.
