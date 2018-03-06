Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Leads team with 20 points

Valentine put up 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 105-89 loss to the Celtics.

On a dreary day for statistics out Chicago way, Valentine was basically the only player worth owning. He has now finished with double-digit scoring in four of his last five games while also connecting on 10 three-pointers in that time. He seems to be locked into a bench role for the time being but has seen his playing time increase steadily. He is more of a streaming option in standard leagues and worth a good look in deeper formats.