Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Likely out Tuesday
Valentine (knee) is considered a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
While the Bulls are technically listing Valentine as "questionable," the Michigan State product did not practice Monday, suggesting that he's probably closer to "doubtful" at this point. Regardless, look for an update on Valentine's status at shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Grabs five steals in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores career-high 34 points•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Enters starting lineup Saturday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Posts all-around game Sunday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Pours in 14 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...