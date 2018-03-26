Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Likely out Tuesday

Valentine (knee) is considered a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup with Houston, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While the Bulls are technically listing Valentine as "questionable," the Michigan State product did not practice Monday, suggesting that he's probably closer to "doubtful" at this point. Regardless, look for an update on Valentine's status at shootaround in the morning.

