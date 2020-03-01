Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Logs 10 minutes in return
Valentine (hamstring) put up eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and three rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Bulls' 125-115 loss to the Knicks.
Valentine was back in action for the Bulls after missing the previous seven games with a hamstring injury. Chicago may have been mindful to limit his playing time in his first game back from injury, but Valentine isn't projected to see his role grow much further from here, as he hasn't been a consistent member of the rotation when healthy this season. Once the likes of Otto Porter (foot) and Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) likely return to action at some point in March, Valentine will be a prime candidate to lose out on minutes.
