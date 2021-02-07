Valentine scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt) to go along with three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic.

Valentine drew his first start of the campaign and was on the floor for a season-high 37 minutes in the absence of Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Otto Porter (back). He took advantage of that opportunity, drilling four threes to also reach 20 points for the first time on the season. Even in more limited minutes, Valentine has shown an intriguing ability to chip in peripheral stats, a trend that also continued Saturday. It's unclear how long Markkanen will be held out of game action, though Valentine would benefit from any further game action he is forced to miss.