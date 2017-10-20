Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Misses Friday's practice with sore knee
Valentine did not practice Friday due to a sore knee, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Spurs until further notice. If he misses time, Quincy Pondexter and Paul Zipser will likely be the two main beneficiaries in his absence. Deeper reserves such as David Nwaba and Kay Felder could see more time as well. Regardless, we'll likely learn more about Valentine's status after Saturday's morning shootaround.
