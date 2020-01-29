Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Nursing hip strain
Valentine is probable to play Wednesday at Indiana with a right hip strain.
Valentine apparently picked up the injury during Monday's win over the Spurs, when he posted 16 points, four rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. The 26-year-old should still be available for his usual role off the bench Wednesday.
