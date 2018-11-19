Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out 4-to-6 months following surgery

Valentine is scheduled to undergo reconstructive ankle surgery and will miss the next four-to-six months as a result.

This is a tough break for Valentine, who will head for his third surgery in three Eason -- second on the ankle. Valentine has been sidelined all season with an ankle issue, which was recently diagnosed as ongoing ankle instability. The 25-year-old is supposed to make a full recovery. While Valentine could theoretically return before the end of the season if everything goes as planned, the Bulls could choose to play it safe with him as they don't figure to be competing for a playoff spot.