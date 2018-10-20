Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out at least two more weeks

Valentine (ankle) will remain out for at least two more weeks, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Valentine has been nursing an ankle injury since the preseason, and it's apparently more severe than the team initially believed. The Michigan State product will be reevaluated in two weeks, meaning he'll miss at least the next nine games.

