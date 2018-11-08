Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out indefinitely

Valentine (ankle) has been ruled out indefinitely, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Valentine's ankle reportedly did not respond well to his recent increase in workload, so the Bulls will go back to taking a cautious approach with him for the time being. There is no telling how long Valentine will remain sidelined, but Antonio Blakeney should continue seeing an expanded role off the bench for Chicago in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories