Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out indefinitely
Valentine (ankle) has been ruled out indefinitely, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Valentine's ankle reportedly did not respond well to his recent increase in workload, so the Bulls will go back to taking a cautious approach with him for the time being. There is no telling how long Valentine will remain sidelined, but Antonio Blakeney should continue seeing an expanded role off the bench for Chicago in his absence.
More News
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...