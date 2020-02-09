Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out Sunday
Valentine (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Valentine was officially doubtful with the hamstring injury, so it's no surprise he's missing his second straight contest. Chandler Hutchison (shoulder) figures to continue seeing increased run.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.