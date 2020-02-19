Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out Thursday
Valentine (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Hornets, Mike McGraw of the Daily Herald reports.
Valentine was nursing a hamstring before the break, and he's apparently still bothered by the issue. He'll sit out Thursday, with his next chance to play arriving Saturday versus Phoenix.
