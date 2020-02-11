Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out Tuesday
Valentine (hamstring) is officially listed as out for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Valentine's unavailability does not come as a surprise, as he was initially not expected to play. His next opportunity to play will come after the All-Star break, which will give him ample time to rehab.
