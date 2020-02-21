Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Plays 3-on-3, takes contact

Valentine (hamstring) took contact during Friday's practice in a 3-on-3 context, and his status for Saturday's game against the Suns will be determined that day, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

A hamstring injury has kept Valentine on the shelf over the past four games. If he is able to make a return Saturday, it's possible he'll be on a minutes limit.

