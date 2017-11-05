Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Plays 34 minutes in narrow loss
Valentine tallied 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 96-90 loss to the Pelicans.
Valentine provided a nice spark off the bench on Saturday, on his way to a season-high 16 points. His minutes have been inconsistent, and appear to fluctuate based on the flow of the game. Valentine also collected at least one steal for the fifth consecutive game. If he can somehow find his way into regular playing time, he could be worth a look as someone who can help with steals, three-pointers, and rebounds from the guard position.
