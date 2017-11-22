Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Plays 38 minutes in loss

Valentine finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 103-94 loss to the Lakers.

Valentine received the start once again, leading the team in scoring with an efficient 17 points. He has now played over 30 minutes in three consecutive games, a good indication that he has the confidence of the coaching staff. His increased role has also allowed him to play more of a facilitating role, taking some of the pressure off Kris Dunn. His numbers appear to be on the rise, and he is worth grabbing if you need a guard who can provide a bit of everything.