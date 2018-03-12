Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Posts all-around game Sunday

Valentine collected 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 win over the Hawks.

Valentine shot 50 percent on the night, but even with the solid shooting performance, he was able to rack up seven assists and snatch six boards in the high-scoring victory. Valentine had scored just five points in his last two games behind, so the solid night Sunday sparks some hope that Valentine can turn his shooting woes around in the coming games.