Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Posts all-around game Sunday
Valentine collected 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 win over the Hawks.
Valentine shot 50 percent on the night, but even with the solid shooting performance, he was able to rack up seven assists and snatch six boards in the high-scoring victory. Valentine had scored just five points in his last two games behind, so the solid night Sunday sparks some hope that Valentine can turn his shooting woes around in the coming games.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Pours in 14 points off bench Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed back to bench role•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles in start•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting Saturday vs. Wizards•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...