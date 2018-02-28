Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Pours in 14 points off bench Tuesday

Valentine totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Hornets.

With Zach LaVine playing the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday night, Valentine was expected to see less minutes, but he ended up extending his streak to four consecutive games in which he has played 25 or more minutes. The Bulls don't have any hopes of making the postseason and may opt to play the young and talented small forward in a variety of different positions as the season goes on.