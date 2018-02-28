Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Pours in 14 points off bench Tuesday
Valentine totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Hornets.
With Zach LaVine playing the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday night, Valentine was expected to see less minutes, but he ended up extending his streak to four consecutive games in which he has played 25 or more minutes. The Bulls don't have any hopes of making the postseason and may opt to play the young and talented small forward in a variety of different positions as the season goes on.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-double off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Headed back to bench role•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Double-doubles in start•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Starting Saturday vs. Wizards•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Bench-leading scoring total in loss•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 15 off the bench in loss to Portland•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...