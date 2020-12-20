Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Valentine (hamstring) was a full participant in Sunday's practice.

Valentine missed the Bulls' entire preseason slate with the injury, but his return to full-contact, full-court work Sunday seemingly puts him on track to be an option off the bench in Wednesday's season opener versus the Hawks. Expect the 27-year-old to hold a minor role in the Bulls' wing rotation after averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 triples and 1.2 assists in 13.6 minutes per game over his 36 appearances in 2019-20.