Valentine (hamstring) participated in Sunday's practice, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The extent of Valentine's involvement in the session isn't known, but his presence on the practice court is an encouraging sign after he initially tweaked his hamstring about two weeks ago. Valentine ended up missing the entire preseason due to the injury, so he may need multiple practices to get back up to full speed. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's season opener versus the Hawks.