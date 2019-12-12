Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Probable again Friday

Valentine (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.

It's worth noting that Valentine carried the same designation into Wednesday's game against the Hawks and wound up playing 22 minutes. Since the start of December, he's averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 16.8 minutes per game. Look for his availability to clear up following the team's morning shootaround.