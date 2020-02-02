Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Probable Sunday
Valentine (hip) is probable Sunday against the Raptors.
We shouldn't expect Valentine to miss Sunday's game despite a strained right hip. Over the past three games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.0 minutes.
