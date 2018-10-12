Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Progresses to on-court work

Valentine (ankle) has progressed to doing "some on-court work", K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Valentine is still working back from a late September ankle injury, and his status for the Bulls' season opener is tentatively in question. With Lauri Markkanen (elbow) out for about two months and coach Fred Hoiberg experimenting with bringing Jabari Parker off the bench, Valentine should still have a significant role in Chicago, at least early on.