Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Questionable Saturday
Valentine is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
Coach Jim Boylen was hopeful the 26-year-old would return at New York, but limited progress on his availability leaves him questionable for Saturday. Valentine has missed most of February due to tightness in his left hamstring.
