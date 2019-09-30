Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Ready for training camp

Valentine (ankle) is "ready to go" for training camp, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Valentine underwent surgery on his left ankle back in November, and the team stated Monday that he's ready to go, though they'll monitor him closely as a precaution. Through 77 games a season ago, Valentine averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

