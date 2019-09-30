Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Ready for training camp
Valentine (ankle) is "ready to go" for training camp, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Valentine underwent surgery on his left ankle back in November, and the team stated Monday that he's ready to go, though they'll monitor him closely as a precaution. Through 77 games a season ago, Valentine averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Still not cleared for 5-on-5•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: To miss rest of season•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Surgery planned for Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out 4-to-6 months following surgery•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Out indefinitely•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will increase workload•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...