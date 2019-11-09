Play

Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Recalled by Bulls

Valentine was recalled by the Bulls ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets, NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Valentine will rejoin his parent club after an impressive 25 points display in Friday's win over the Wisconsin Herd. It's unclear how many minutes Valentine can be expected to see but, most recently, he averaged 27.2 for the Bulls during the 2017-18 season.

