Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Remains limited at practice

Valentine (ankle) will remain limited at Monday's practice, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Valentine is still working back from an ankle injury he's been nursing for upwards of two weeks, and while he's making progress, his status remains very much up in the air for the regular season opener. Working in his favor is the fact that the Bulls don't play until Thursday, but if he's unable to progress toward putting in a full practice over the next two days, he may have to set his sights on Saturday's matchup with Detroit or Monday's game in Dallas as potential return dates.