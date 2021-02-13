Valentine isn't starting Friday's game against the Clippers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Valentine started the last three games for the Bulls, but he'll play a bench role in Friday's matchup, while Garrett Temple will join the starting five. Across the past three contests, Valentine averaged 15.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over 29.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Shooting falls off•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Could remain in starting five•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Makes most of increased role•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Joins starting five•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Fares well off bench Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 10 against Clippers•