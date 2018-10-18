Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Ruled out for opener

Valentine (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's regular-season opener against the 76ers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Valentine continues to work his way back from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason and at this point, nothing has been reported indicating that he's been cleared to be a full participant in practices. Until that happens, Valentine will continue to miss games, so keep an eye on his practice availability later this week. Valentine's next shot to make his debut will be Saturday against the Pistons.