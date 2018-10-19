Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Ruled out Saturday
Valentine (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Pistons, Daniel Greenberg of Bulls Beat Blog reports.
Valentine failed to participate in practice Friday as he continues to deal with ankle soreness. A timetable for his return has yet to be established, but he could take the court for Monday's tilt at home against Detroit.
More News
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Ruled out for opener•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Will be game-time call•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Remains limited at practice•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Participates in practice again•
-
Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Progresses to on-court work•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...