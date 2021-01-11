Valentine finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four boards and three assists in 20 minutes of a 130-127 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Valentine had his fourth double-digit scoring day of the season in a well-rounded effort. He doesn't seem close to breaking into the starting lineup, but the Michigan State product has carved out a solid second unit role. He'll face Boston on Tuesday.