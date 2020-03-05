Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 11 in loss
Valentine had 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 loss to Minnesota.
Again filling in for Zach LaVine (quad) Valentine reached double-digit scoring and has now done so in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-December. Potentially usable in deeper leagues, receiving only 18 minutes on a shorthanded roster may be symbolic of Chicago having little interest in expanding his ceiling going forward.
