Valentine had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), an assist and a block in 17 minutes off the bench Friday against Memphis.

The Zach LaVine-less Bulls took another loss, but Valentine showed well while seeing his most minutes in any game since April 2. With LaVine likely to miss roughly two weeks, Valentine could see a slight uptick in his workload, though he's still unlikely to be a viable fantasy option in standard leagues.