Valentine recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Bucks.

Six Chicago players logged more minutes than Valentine, but the former Michigan State standout ended as the team's second-highest scorer -- it was the first second he surpassed the 10-point mark this season. Valentine has only played three games in 2020-21 and has hold a minor role in the rotation thus far, but he has been surprisingly productive given the opportunities he has received.