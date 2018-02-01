Bulls' Denzel Valentine: Scores 15 off the bench in loss to Portland
Valentine provided 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3PT), six rebounds and two assists off of Chicago's bench in a 124-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Valentine has been on and off the bench over recent weeks, as he did this damage off the bench. The nature of the game was one of the big reasons for the bloated numbers, as he played some garbage minutes in this blowout loss. Valentine's role should remain steady though, as Nikola Mirotic is expected to be traded before the trade deadline in a month. The fact that Valentine is averaging nearly 28 minutes per game since the beginning of December shows his role is reliable and the fact that he has at least 15 points in three-straight games shows that he's happy to run the second unit.
